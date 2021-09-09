Marquette County clinic sees an increase in COVID-19 testing

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Walk-In & Family Health is proceeding with COVID-19 testing.

Before last month, the clinic was conducting around 20 tests a day. As of now, those numbers have skyrocketed.

“We’ve been testing about 300-400 people per week, probably for the last four weeks I would say,” said the clinic’s nurse manager, Sami Markus. “And, that number is getting bigger each week.”

Most of the clinic’s testing have involved those in Marquette County and tourists.

With case rates rising again across the U.S., mostly involving the Delta variant, the state health department says those experiencing symptoms or were exposed to someone who tested positive should get tested.

“We are seeing some cases of people who don’t have symptoms that are testing positive,” Markus said. “It’s definitely a possibility to test positive, even without symptoms.”

The clinic offers Polymerase Chain Reaction and Rapid Antigen Tests, but mostly uses the PCR tests for more accuracy. Despite the increase in testing, Markus says the pandemic has taken an emotional toll on her and her fellow workers.

“It’s a very intensive and high-stress situation,” she stated. “The volume of people that we’re seeing is so high that we’re emotionally burnt out.”

Some of that stress is getting lifted with places like Walgreen’s and Meijer giving free tests. The clinic is urging the un-vaccinated to get vaccinated.

“We’re seeing people who are vaccinated have less severe symptoms,” Markus said. “That’s really great, moving forward, I think if more people get vaccinated.”

Right now, Superior Walk-In will continue to conduct tests from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. seven days a week.

