Lake Superior Christian Church hosts diaper drive to benefit Care Clinic during September

Diapers size 6 and 7 and pull-ups are being collected at the church building.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette area church is looking to assist families in need this month.

The Children’s Ministry at Lake Superior Christian Church is hosting a diaper drive throughout September. Diapers size 6 and 7 and pull-ups are being collected at the church building. A stuffed animal is also encouraged with each donation.

All donations will be given to the Marquette Care Clinic to distribute to local families.

LSCC’s Children’s Ministry Director, Danielle Smith, says the annual drive supports the church mission to: “love God, love others, and be the church”.

She says the kids involved in children’s ministry also contribute a small part to the drive.

“At the end of the month, when we’re done with all of our donations, we’re gonna have the children in their Sunday classes make cards, encouraging notes, things to send along with the stuffed animal and the diapers to include to give to the families,” says Smith.

The church is accepting donations during Sunday morning services and Monday-Thursday during normal business hours.

