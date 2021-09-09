Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office hosting ‘A Night Out for First Responders’

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “A Night Out for First Responders” an event where local fire, EMS, law enforcement and first responders will get together and further the relationship between agencies who are often on the same scene together.

The sheriff’s office will be hosting special guest David Woods Bartley, a suicide prevention speaker whose famous motto is “Sometimes what hurts the most can’t be seen. And sometimes what helps the most is easy to do.”

“Bartley has done many Ted Talks across the country and we are pretty lucky to have him come to our area,” said Sheriff Curt Pennala. “He tells a touching story, on how the power of connection saved his life.”

The free event is on Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Keweenaw County Courthouse.

