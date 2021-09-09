Dickinson County YMCA offers membership sale

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain is encouraging new sign-ups this week. The YMCA is waiving the new member fee until Friday. Depending on what membership plan you buy, you can save you up to $95 when joining.

Members can use equipment like the pool, aerobics, weight lighting, and a variety of classes. Staff make sure every new member is prepared for their fitness journey.

“We offer orientation every Thursday or any time during the day to get you knowledgeable on what the equipment is used for,” said Rick Morehouse, Northern Lights YMCA Health and Wellness Coordinator.

Orientation is held every Thursday at 6:30 P.M. CT. Members can sign-up online, or at the main desk at the YMCA.

