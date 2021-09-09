Advertisement

CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or uncertain over the next four weeks.

That’s the third week in a row with the same expectations.

The CDC projects COVID deaths in the United States could hit 710,000 by Oct. 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is currently more than 650,000.

Just over 53% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students
Jeremy Ryan Sorvisto Sr., of Hancock, is facing four charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection...
UPDATE: Hancock man pleads guilty on charge for Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol
Fire
One man injured in Escanaba kitchen fire

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
FILE. The Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office received a new 2020 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck...
Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office hosting ‘A Night Out for First Responders’
The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales