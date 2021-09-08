Advertisement

Wintergreen Hill Art Gallery to host grand opening and open house

The gallery gives new and undiscovered artists a place to display and sell their work.
New art gallery in downtown Marquette.
New art gallery in downtown Marquette.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette gallery is preparing to celebrate its grand opening.

The Wintergreen Hill Gallery held a soft opening earlier this year in June.

Right now, different forms or art are on display, including digital drawings, oil paintings, pieces done with crayon, and jewelry.

On Friday, Sept. 10, a grand opening event will take place at the Third St. gallery with sales, raffles, and art demos.

Wintergreen Hill owner Laura Songer said she just wants to give artists a platform.

“It’s really an immersive kind of art experience. You come here to be inspired and perhaps take some art home – that would be good for the gallery, but pretty much we want to encourage art in the community.”

The Grand opening will be Friday from 10 A.M. until 9 P.M.

