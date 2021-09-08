Wagner’s Produce stand wraps up season early in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A produce stand in Marquette closed up shop on Wednesday, possibly for the last time.

Wagner’s Produce, based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, has been selling fresh fruits and vegetables at a stand in Marquette for more than 40 years. The stand has been located next to Pat’s Bar on West Washington Street since 1990.

Owners Dave and Patti Wagner drive to Marquette every Wednesday and Saturday at 3:30 a.m. They usually return home around 6:30 p.m. They say the community’s ongoing support is what has kept them making that drive for more than three decades.

“I showed up here with a pickup truck 40 years ago, and people have been so good to me here, and we’ve expanded to what we are now,” said Dave. “Basically, the people of Marquette is where we’ve found a lot of success.”

“The owners of Pat’s Bar have been tremendous to us, allowing us to have our stand here,” added Patti. “It’s been a wonderful experience. We love the people in Marquette.”

The Wagners ended this season early, as they potentially plan to retire next year, concluding their part in a family legacy spanning generations.

