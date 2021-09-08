Advertisement

Wagner’s Produce stand wraps up season early in Marquette

Owners Dave and Patti Wagner potentially plan to retire next year.
Dave Wagner runs the stand on its last day of operation.
Dave Wagner runs the stand on its last day of operation.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A produce stand in Marquette closed up shop on Wednesday, possibly for the last time.

Wagner’s Produce, based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, has been selling fresh fruits and vegetables at a stand in Marquette for more than 40 years. The stand has been located next to Pat’s Bar on West Washington Street since 1990.

Owners Dave and Patti Wagner drive to Marquette every Wednesday and Saturday at 3:30 a.m. They usually return home around 6:30 p.m. They say the community’s ongoing support is what has kept them making that drive for more than three decades.

“I showed up here with a pickup truck 40 years ago, and people have been so good to me here, and we’ve expanded to what we are now,” said Dave. “Basically, the people of Marquette is where we’ve found a lot of success.”

“The owners of Pat’s Bar have been tremendous to us, allowing us to have our stand here,” added Patti. “It’s been a wonderful experience. We love the people in Marquette.”

The Wagners ended this season early, as they potentially plan to retire next year, concluding their part in a family legacy spanning generations.

For more information on Wagner’s Produce, visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
A MAPS school bus.
Some schools follow CDC order requiring masks on buses; others go against mandate
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students

Latest News

City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors
New art gallery in downtown Marquette.
Wintergreen Hill Art Gallery to host grand opening and open house
Police Lights
Marquette City Police warn residents of recent string of break-ins
A sign located on Presque Island's east side.
A closer look at Presque Isle signs and fences