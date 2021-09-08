Advertisement

U.P. Michigan Works! to host Going PRO Talent Fund information session

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Going PRO Talent Fund makes awards to employers for training, developing, and retaining employees.

Tim Hyde, the Workforce Services Manager from U.P. Michigan Works!, says the event takes place on September 8, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. It will be conducted virtually via zoom. It is free to attend, and will be recorded and distributed digitally to those who cannot attend.

