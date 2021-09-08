Theatre work in progress

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Theater is now brighter, cleaner and staffed.

But, back on February 15, the main boiler went up in smoke. Staff was able to quickly stomp out the flames when it happened.

After that, the board of directors soon realized there were burnt materials on top of the failed boiler, and auditorium fire exits were littered with boxes of management files.

“It’s a fire hazard, it’s dirty, there was no filing system,” said Calumet Theatre Board Chair Shannon Richter. “There was no mechanism for us to figure out where anything was in those files.”

Richter says that’s what the board did first. They located, organized and documented all of the theatre’s disorganized files.

After that, the board used its summer help to perform a dressing room revival. This included repainting, recarpeting and changing out light bulbs.

“LED’s are more energy-efficient, and will help reduce our costs,” said Richter. “They’re bright, so especially in a dressing room they want to be able to actually see what they’re doing in there and not have it dark and dreary.”

After ensuring any performers would have an adequate dressing room, the board moved onto places customers use – like the auditorium.

Richter says Red Carpet Cleaning spent hours sanitizing the main floors of the theatre removing many aged stains.

She adds, work like this is necessary as the theatre prepares to resume programming.

“In order for us to host events that will bring more people to the theatre and help generate revenue, and allow people to see what a beautiful place we have here, we have to have things that are in working condition,” said Richter. “We have to have things that are appealing to look at and that are functional.”

The theatre’s next planned event is a Boy Band Revival concert on Saturday, September 25.

Currently, renovations take place as the theatre board continues to face criticism from its membership. Some members say they haven’t been able to talk to board members throughout the projects.

