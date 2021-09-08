Advertisement

Theatre work in progress

The Calumet Theatre Board of Directors has been very busy this year.
The Calumet Theatre is a staple building in Calumet, as well as one of the tallest with its...
The Calumet Theatre is a staple building in Calumet, as well as one of the tallest with its clock tower.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Theater is now brighter, cleaner and staffed.

But, back on February 15, the main boiler went up in smoke. Staff was able to quickly stomp out the flames when it happened.

After that, the board of directors soon realized there were burnt materials on top of the failed boiler, and auditorium fire exits were littered with boxes of management files.

“It’s a fire hazard, it’s dirty, there was no filing system,” said Calumet Theatre Board Chair Shannon Richter. “There was no mechanism for us to figure out where anything was in those files.”

Richter says that’s what the board did first. They located, organized and documented all of the theatre’s disorganized files.

After that, the board used its summer help to perform a dressing room revival. This included repainting, recarpeting and changing out light bulbs.

“LED’s are more energy-efficient, and will help reduce our costs,” said Richter. “They’re bright, so especially in a dressing room they want to be able to actually see what they’re doing in there and not have it dark and dreary.”

After ensuring any performers would have an adequate dressing room, the board moved onto places customers use – like the auditorium.

Richter says Red Carpet Cleaning spent hours sanitizing the main floors of the theatre removing many aged stains.

She adds, work like this is necessary as the theatre prepares to resume programming.

“In order for us to host events that will bring more people to the theatre and help generate revenue, and allow people to see what a beautiful place we have here, we have to have things that are in working condition,” said Richter. “We have to have things that are appealing to look at and that are functional.”

The theatre’s next planned event is a Boy Band Revival concert on Saturday, September 25.

Currently, renovations take place as the theatre board continues to face criticism from its membership. Some members say they haven’t been able to talk to board members throughout the projects.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man dies after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police Lights
One person dead after crash in Marinette County
Mackinac Bridge Walk 2021.
Mackinac Bridge Walk attracts 21,000 participants
The Beacon House starts new fundraiser while recognizing health care heroes on the frontline of...
Marquette’s new Beacon House is nearly $20,000 closer to being completed

Latest News

Preparations begin for the first ever Art at the Mountain
Beer Choir will be the first Tuesday of each month
Beer Choir returns to Marquette
The Marquette Male Chorus
Marquette Male Chorus rehearsing for November show
The library will re-organize indoor seating to maximize social distancing
Dickinson County Library hosts Michigan author