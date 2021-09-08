Preparations begin for the first ever Art at the Mountain

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular annual art show is returning to Marquette, but it looks a little different this year.

On Saturday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 12, over 30 artists are participating in the first ever Art at the Mountain Art Fair at Marquette Mountain.

“We’re going to have an art fair exhibiting and selling their work. In addition to that, a kid’s tent area with face painting for kids as well as a couple fun art activities that are being sponsored and put on by Shape and Sound Arts Academy. Indoors we’ll have a little silent art auction going on and a few other surprises too,” said Art on the Rocks Director Tristan Luoma.

There will also be live music and the chairlift will be operating and taking people to the top.

“They can bring anyone to the top, even their bikes if they want to. If anyone’s feeling ambitious, they’re welcome to bring some painting supplies up there and paint the landscape. It’s just a fun opportunity to help people get acquainted with this property outside of the winter months and see the wonderful views from it,” he said.

Luoma said Marquette Mountain hasn’t hosted many art events like this in the past, but he’s already looking forward to what’s next.

“The mountain is really interested in supporting local artists and highlighting those artists as well. So, it’s just kind of a natural fit and we thought in lieu of the Arts on the Rocks show this summer, doing something before the summer season ends.”

Now, he’s looking forward to live and in-person art returning in support of local artists.

“Not being able to have the Art on the Rocks show the past two years was painful, but to see these events starting to come up again with some little traction behind that and seeing the community really embrace that and support these artists who do this professionally and deserve that platform to show and share their work, it just means so much.”

Art at the Mountain will begin Saturday at 11 A.M. until 9 P.M. and will begin back up Sunday at 11 A.M.

The City of Marquette’s annual art award ceremony will begin at 5 P.M. on Sunday.

