One man injured in Escanaba kitchen fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is recovering at a medical burn center after a kitchen fire Tuesday night in Escanaba.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers arrived at 603 Francis Court at 9:15 p.m.. The resident of the apartment had face and hand burns from the fire. Officers say a neighbor of the tenant was able to put the fire out.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, the fire was cause by an explosion of butane gas, which was being used to extract THC from marijuana. The injured man was transported to OSF St. Francis Hospital for treatment before being transferred to a medical burn center.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Rampart EMS, Escanaba Electric Department and DTE.

