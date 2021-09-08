Advertisement

One man injured in Escanaba kitchen fire

Fire
Fire(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is recovering at a medical burn center after a kitchen fire Tuesday night in Escanaba.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers arrived at 603 Francis Court at 9:15 p.m.. The resident of the apartment had face and hand burns from the fire. Officers say a neighbor of the tenant was able to put the fire out.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, the fire was cause by an explosion of butane gas, which was being used to extract THC from marijuana. The injured man was transported to OSF St. Francis Hospital for treatment before being transferred to a medical burn center.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Rampart EMS, Escanaba Electric Department and DTE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man dies after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A MAPS school bus.
Some schools follow CDC order requiring masks on buses; others go against mandate
Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office sign.
Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office rescues boaters from capsized catamaran Sunday
The LSPR Banner
Lake Superior Performance Rally coming to Marquette

Latest News

Pictures and videos taken this summer show a thriving group of wolves on the island
New wolf pups confirmed on Isle Royale, sightings among visitors on the rise
A photo of Cook
Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
Pictures and videos taken this summer show a thriving group of wolves on the island
Increased wolf sightings and encounters on Isle Royale this summer
Preparations begin for the first-ever Art on the Mountain