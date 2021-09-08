New pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park Wednesday

TAHQUAMENON FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Waterfall viewing access at Tahquamenon Falls State Park is improved after some heavy lifting Wednesday.

The pedestrian bridge to the Lower Falls Island was installed Wednesday. Park staff says the bridge arrived in four pieces, and a helicopter placed each section throughout the day.

Olson and Olson, out of Manistique, is the general contractor for the project. The company’s crew worked with the Michigan DNR through the rain and wind.

The trails, parking area and concessions were closed Wednesday and are expected to reopen Thursday. Access to the campgrounds remains open.

