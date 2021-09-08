Advertisement

New pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park Wednesday

Park staff says the bridge arrived in four pieces, and a helicopter placed each section throughout the day.
Pieces of the new pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park.
Pieces of the new pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park.(Tahquamenon Falls State Park)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHQUAMENON FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Waterfall viewing access at Tahquamenon Falls State Park is improved after some heavy lifting Wednesday.

The pedestrian bridge to the Lower Falls Island was installed Wednesday. Park staff says the bridge arrived in four pieces, and a helicopter placed each section throughout the day.

Olson and Olson, out of Manistique, is the general contractor for the project. The company’s crew worked with the Michigan DNR through the rain and wind.

The trails, parking area and concessions were closed Wednesday and are expected to reopen Thursday. Access to the campgrounds remains open.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A photo of Cook
Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
A MAPS school bus.
Some schools follow CDC order requiring masks on buses; others go against mandate
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students

Latest News

Setting up for the new art show.
Bonifas Art Center to present “Journey through Mental Health”
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
The ribbon cutting inside Biggby.
Biggby Coffee celebrates ribbon cutting
Ribbon cutting at Farm Bureau Insurance in Harvey
Farm Bureau Insurance holds ribbon cutting on new office in Marquette