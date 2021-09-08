Advertisement

Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson

A photo of Cook
A photo of Cook(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - 52-year-old Robert Cook was last last seen on September 3, around 5 p.m. on County Road 356 in Stephenson.

He is 6′ 8″ tall and weights 190 lbs. He has reddish brown hair and was last wearing a t-shirt, jeans or gray sweatpants, tennis shoes, and no socks

According to a release Cook is potentially trying to get to Iron River. If you have any information, contact the Michigan State Police.

