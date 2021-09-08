Advertisement

Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

— Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates

— Vaccine alliance expects to ship 1.4B doses by end of year, down from 2B

— U.S. faces COVID-19 surge in summer, leading into fall

___

— Read AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
A MAPS school bus.
Some schools follow CDC order requiring masks on buses; others go against mandate
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students

Latest News

The first day of fall programming began Wednesday with sixth-graders learning mindfulness,...
Partridge Creek Farm-to-School Program ripe for the season at Ishpeming Middle School
COVID breakthrough cases occur in older, sick people
A helicopter prepares to lift a section of the new pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon...
New pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park Wednesday
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
Blurred phone image.
Cell phone carriers to drop 3G services in 2022