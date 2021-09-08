Menominee Township man found guilty in assault with intent to do great bodily harm case

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A jury found a Menominee Township man guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, and reckless driving causing serious impairment, a five-year felony, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

The jury rendered the verdict against 25-year-old Ryan Philipps late Friday night, following a four-day trial in Menominee County Circuit Court.

“This verdict secures justice for the victim targeted by Mr. Philipps,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting violent crime.”

The Department of Attorney General acted as special prosecuting attorney on the case because Philipps’ father is a defense attorney in the county and often appears before the Menominee County courts. For that same reason, Delta County Judge John Economopolous acted as the visiting judge.

In Aug. 2019, Philipps hit a former friend with his car after an argument involving a marijuana grow business. The victim suffered rib and femur fractures, as well as an ACL tear and significant road rash.

Philipps was initially charged with:

Assault with intent to murder, punishable by a maximum life sentence

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison or $5,000

Assault with a dangerous weapon, punishable by a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a fine of $2,000

Reckless driving causing serious impairment, punishable with a maximum sentence of four years and $2,000

The jury was directed to consider the first three felony counts of assault and choose one of the charges to convict on if jurors determined Philipps was guilty.

Sentencing will be scheduled by the Menominee County Circuit Court in conjunction with Judge Economopolous.

