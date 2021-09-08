Advertisement

Marquette Male Chorus rehearsing for November show

The Marquette Male Chorus
The Marquette Male Chorus(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year and a half apart, the Marquette Male Chorus has come back together for a rehearsal. The group met at Messiah Lutheran Church Tuesday for their first in-person rehearsal.

The fully-vaccinated and mask-wearing group is preparing for their first show coming in November. The music of the show focuses on the work of beloved 60′s rock group The Beatles.

“They are so excited, to get back together, I’m excited to see them because I’ve missed them, they are family, and it makes for a very good show, they are quite a bunch of showmen,” said Wayne Hanmer, Conductor for the Marquette Male Chorus.

The performance is set for November 12. The group is also currently looking for new members.

