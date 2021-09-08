Marquette City Police warn residents of recent string of break-ins

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police are warning residents about a recent string of break-ins across the city.

Over Labor Day weekend, items were taken from unlocked vehicles and garages.

These break-ins happened near the downtown area, but city police say it can happen to anyone, no matter where you live.

Police are now reminding everyone to lock up their valuables.

“If you’re not going to leave anything inside your vehicle, it’s ok to leave it unlocked, but you can bet at some point someone’s going to be checking it because periodically throughout the entire year there are people that will go around just checking unlocked vehicles, unlocked garages, and things like that. So, it’s best to lock it up if you don’t want somebody digging around your items,” said Marquette police department Det. Nate Dawson.

If you do experience a break-in, you should contact local law enforcement of items stolen.

