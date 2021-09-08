Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Mayor has called for an end to negativity and rumors about the City and City Staff. Mayor Lindsay Bean addressed the City Council during their regular meeting Wednesday night.

She spoke about how unfounded rumors and unproductive negative comments are hurting city progress and perception. During her address Mayor Bean said the rumors and negative comments are made in-person and on social media and are hurtful.

“There’s just a lot of persistent negativity and I really feel that it’s one of the larger issues facing the city right now and it’s one of the things that’s really holding us back, I think, from being able to progress as a community an to take the steps forward that we need to,” Bean said.

Mayor Bean also said it would be productive to focus on the positive developments in Ishpeming including new businesses and a booming housing market.

