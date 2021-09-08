Advertisement

Farm Bureau Insurance holds ribbon cutting on new office in Marquette

Ribbon cutting at Farm Bureau Insurance in Harvey
Ribbon cutting at Farm Bureau Insurance in Harvey(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest Farm Bureau Insurance office held their ribbon cutting Wednesday. The owner and other agents were joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership for the cutting in front of their office in Harvey.

The Michigan-based Farm Bureau Insurance provides customers with more than just farm insurance; they also offer home, auto, health and business insurance among other services. The owner and agent of this office says Farm Bureau is a great fit for the U.P.

“I grew up with Farm Bureau, I grew up with that rural mentality of helping each other out, if you’ve got extra you give to your neighbor and Farm Bureau continues that mission well beyond insurance,” said Owner/Agent Christine Coleman.

Farm Bureau was the first in the nation to offer farmers insurance. The first such policy was back in 1960.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A photo of Cook
Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
A MAPS school bus.
Some schools follow CDC order requiring masks on buses; others go against mandate
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students

Latest News

Setting up for the new art show.
Bonifas Art Center to present “Journey through Mental Health”
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
The ribbon cutting inside Biggby.
Biggby Coffee celebrates ribbon cutting
Pieces of the new pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park.
New pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park Wednesday