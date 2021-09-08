Farm Bureau Insurance holds ribbon cutting on new office in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest Farm Bureau Insurance office held their ribbon cutting Wednesday. The owner and other agents were joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership for the cutting in front of their office in Harvey.

The Michigan-based Farm Bureau Insurance provides customers with more than just farm insurance; they also offer home, auto, health and business insurance among other services. The owner and agent of this office says Farm Bureau is a great fit for the U.P.

“I grew up with Farm Bureau, I grew up with that rural mentality of helping each other out, if you’ve got extra you give to your neighbor and Farm Bureau continues that mission well beyond insurance,” said Owner/Agent Christine Coleman.

Farm Bureau was the first in the nation to offer farmers insurance. The first such policy was back in 1960.

