Dickinson County Healthcare System renovates emergency room

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction staff continue renovations, as Dickinson County Healthcare System’s emergency room is getting a complete overhaul. One ongoing project is renovating 15 private exam rooms.

“The overall aesthetics and the updating of the facility needed to occur to really represent what we are all about, and that’s about improving care in this community,” said Chuck Nelson, DCHS CEO.

The project has been in the works for more than a year, and will cost one million dollars - covered by the hospital’s 17 million dollar USDA loan. The community had direct input on the project through a survey.

“We asked them what they wanted to us to improve relative to care at the hospital and the Emergency Room was the top of the list,” Nelson said.

The new emergency room will feature private and isolated rooms, updated EKG and MRI equipment, as well as an air filtration system.

“Those with a respiratory illness can immediately walk through a negative pressure triage room. The air they breathe out is not re-circulated into the waiting room. It’s filtered and gotten rid of,” said Dr. Eric Johnson, DCHS Director of Emergency Department.

Dr. Johnson says the pandemic heavily motivated the hospital to make renovations, as the new emergency room can accommodate more patients. Advanced equipment makes the system one of the leaders in the area.

“We now have some of the most advanced CT and MR capabilities in the region, juxtaposed right next to the emergency department,” Johnson said. “Those services are available to anyone who comes through our healthcare system.”

The hospital says the construction will be done by late October, and the new, updated equipment will allow staff to give patients the care they deserve.

