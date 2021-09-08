A closer look at Presque Isle signs and fences

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The identity of the man who fell to his death at Presque Isle on Monday, Sept. 5 has been released.

Now, TV6 is taking a closer look at what’s in place to prevent another tragedy at the park.

According to the City of Marquette, overall changes at Presque Isle have not happened for several years, but signs and fences are monitored and replaced when needed.

“The signage and fencing are monitored to make sure it’s all in place and periodically replaced if there’s damage, but we feel that the signage at the park is adequate for the conditions,” said City of Marquette Director of Community Services Jon Swenson.

Swenson said there’s a large portion of the east side of the Island with a barrier fence and signs outlining the danger of the cliffs and drops, but there will always be a danger.

“The thing I guess we’d like the public to be aware of is that in any given recreation opportunity, there’s a risk, and we ask the public to take all the caution that they can and be aware of the signage.”

When it comes to notifying visitors of these risks, Swenson said signs throughout the park are there to remind people of the dangers.

Additionally, all first-year students at NMU go through a safety course highlighting waterfront hazards, but Swenson said the recent effort to make city beaches safer is different because water conditions are always changing.

“With Presque Isle conditions being fairly stable, we just encourage the public to follow signage that’s on sight and to use caution whenever they’re recreating at the park,” he said.

As for what’s next, the Presque Isle Park Advisory Committee takes all types of policy discussions into account each month.

“These things are always evaluated and looked at through the lens of what’s appropriate and I would say that moving forward, we will continue to update things as they need to be.”

The City of Marquette is reminding all visitors to follow signs and to not climb over fencing.

The Presque Isle park Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet next on October 13.

