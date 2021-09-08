Cell phone carriers to drop 3G services in 2022

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Cell phone carriers will be discontinuing support of their 3G networks soon, says the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post.

This means older style phones and others listed below will no longer be able to make phone calls including those to 911 emergency services. Please continue reading more information:

AT&T will be decommissioning its 3G network in February 2022.

Verizon will be decommissioning its 3G network on December 31, 2022.

T-Mobile/Sprint: Sprint will be decommissioning its 3G network January 1, 2022. Sprint will be decommissioning its LTE network June 30, 2022.



Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs and even older-style smartphones will no longer be able to make calls once the networks are taken down.

The FCC said many smaller carriers, such as Boost, Cricket and Straight Talk, use those same networks and the 3G discontinuation would follow the providers’ schedule.

How to identify if you have a 3G Phone:

That number is either in a smartphone’s About information or can be found by dialing *#06#

Once you have the model number, check https://www.imei.info for the phone’s details.

If a phone has a frequency of 900 megahertz or 2100 megahertz, it is likely a 3G network.

Or you can check out your carriers website for more information.

“We are asking everyone to check their device and/or help loved ones to ensure you remain connected to each other and you’ll always be able to reach 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency,” the MSP Wakefield Post said in a release.

