Calvin College shows why it’s ranked third in the country in Men’s Soccer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s soccer team (1-3) lost 13-0 to #3 Calvin (3-0-1), Tuesday night at Zuidema Field.

Finlandia had the first strong scoring chance of the game six minutes in. Freshman Mohamed Koroma fired a shot that the Calvin goalie had to dive to rob him of a goal. The Comets would score three goals in a 15-minute span to effectively put the game away.

Finlandia had three shots with two on goal, one corner kick and was called for six fouls.

Finlandia hits the road, Monday, Sept. 13, taking on Lakeland. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.