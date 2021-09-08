Breweries prepare for 12th Annual U.P. Fall Beer Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan breweries are preparing for the return of the U.P. Fall Beer Fest this weekend.

Barrel + Beam in Marquette Township is one of 85 breweries vending at the 12th Annual Fall Beer Fest. Brewery co-founder Nick VanCourt says Barrel + Beam will debut a Michigan-sourced cherry beer and feature a variety of other brews.

He says preparations for the festival began early in the year.

“There are a lot of factors involved, like trying to make sure we work in some of our core products, trying to make sure we have something fresh and new, and making sure we have the beer,” said VanCourt. “These are beers that we squirreled away, knowing that they’d probably be gone by this date, and that’s true for all but one of them.”

The 2020 U.P. Fall Beer Fest was canceled due to COVID-19. Although nothing compares to the actual event, VanCourt says that weekend wasn’t a total loss for breweries.

“All the people still came,” he said. “People had booked campsites and Airbnbs, so we actually had an extremely busy day at the brewery on the day that would have been the Beer Fest.”

According to Scott Graham, executive director of the Michigan Brewers Guild, a few changes are being made at this year’s Beer Fest to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The amount of breweries is slightly smaller, and we’ve added more hand sanitizer dispensers this year,” Graham said. “We’ve also instituted what I’m calling ‘contactless pouring,’ so that the people serving beer don’t actually handle the guest’s cup. It’s all done with a separate pitcher.”

Graham says the Brewers Guild is excite to bring the community together one again for good times and good brews.

“If you are familiar with local breweries and local beer, it’s a great time to get a beer that you wouldn’t get otherwise or that’s from a brewery you don’t usually get to visit,” he said. “It’s also great for people who maybe aren’t that into the local beer scene, because there are so many different kinds of beer to try. It’s also a great bunch of people to be around.”

The U.P. Fall Beer Fest will be held at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Saturday, September 11, from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

To allow for social distancing, admission is limited to 4,000 people. Graham says tickets are expected to sell out before Saturday. Tickets are available for $50 at eventbrite.com.

