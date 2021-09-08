The breeze and showers ramp up

An area of low pressure will continue lifting northeast through Canada. This will allow winds to increase. Therefore gusts will push near 30mph. A high swim risk will be the main hazard for Marquette and Alger counties. Then, with the moist and cool air in place scattered showers will continue on and off during the day.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Near 60° north, 60s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: A few morning showers in the east. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

