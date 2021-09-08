The breeze and showers ramp up
An area of low pressure will continue lifting northeast through Canada. This will allow winds to increase. Therefore gusts will push near 30mph. A high swim risk will be the main hazard for Marquette and Alger counties. Then, with the moist and cool air in place scattered showers will continue on and off during the day.
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Near 60° north, 60s south
Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Mainly 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Saturday: A few morning showers in the east. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Mid 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Around 70°
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.