Bonifas Art Center to present “Journey through Mental Health”

The Bonifas wants people to know that viewer discretion is advised
Setting up for the new art show.
Setting up for the new art show.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center is putting final touches on its newest art show “Journey through Mental Health.”

The Bonifas wants people to know that viewer discretion is advised. Several art pieces weren’t originally created for the public to see.

The purpose of the show is to give a voice to artists struggling with mental health. The art shows how people use coping mechanisms or use art to express themselves. The show opens Thursday, September 9 with a reception from seven until nine at night.

“If you do find something in the exhibit yourself that resonates with you, we’ll have a list of some numbers of people you can call that might be able to help you through some of your own situational issues as well,” said Kate Oman, gallery coordinator at The Bonifas Art Center.

Artists will also be available during the show to talk about their art and their journey. The show continues through October 28.

