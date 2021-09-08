Advertisement

Biggby Coffee celebrates ribbon cutting

The ribbon cutting inside Biggby.
The ribbon cutting inside Biggby.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Biggby Coffee in Gladstone hosted its official ribbon cutting. The coffee shop opened last week and is located inside the Terrace Bay Hotel. The Terrace worked for several months to renovate its lobby and accommodate a drive through.

Biggby offers a variety of coffees, teas, and frozen drinks, as well as several food options.

“We’re looking forward to continue flow of traffic as people come through to get their caffeine in the morning and in the afternoon, kind of an afternoon pick-me-up. It’s been exciting to get things opened up here and get people caffeinated,” said Rick Elrod, marketing director at Terrace Bay Hotel.

Biggby in Gladstone is open every day from six a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A photo of Cook
Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
A MAPS school bus.
Some schools follow CDC order requiring masks on buses; others go against mandate
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students

Latest News

Setting up for the new art show.
Bonifas Art Center to present “Journey through Mental Health”
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
Pieces of the new pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park.
New pedestrian bridge installed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park Wednesday
Ribbon cutting at Farm Bureau Insurance in Harvey
Farm Bureau Insurance holds ribbon cutting on new office in Marquette