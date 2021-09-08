Biggby Coffee celebrates ribbon cutting

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Biggby Coffee in Gladstone hosted its official ribbon cutting. The coffee shop opened last week and is located inside the Terrace Bay Hotel. The Terrace worked for several months to renovate its lobby and accommodate a drive through.

Biggby offers a variety of coffees, teas, and frozen drinks, as well as several food options.

“We’re looking forward to continue flow of traffic as people come through to get their caffeine in the morning and in the afternoon, kind of an afternoon pick-me-up. It’s been exciting to get things opened up here and get people caffeinated,” said Rick Elrod, marketing director at Terrace Bay Hotel.

Biggby in Gladstone is open every day from six a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

