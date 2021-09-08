Beer Choir returns to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you like beer and singing, this may be right up your alley.

Beer Choir has made its return to Digs in Marquette, and it’s exactly as the name describes.

The Beer Choir group plays the tunes and conducts, while customers join in and sing along while drinking beer.

All the songs being sung are official Beer Choir songs which are, of course, about drinking beer.

After not hosting Beer Choir for over a year, the choir is happy to be back.

“COVID was a long haul for all of us. We’re really tired of wearing masks and not being able to have a good time. So, I think it’s really important that these kinds of things can come back because people just want to get out and people just want to sing and make music and have fun,” said Beer Choir Conductor Erin Colwitz.

Beer Choir will be at Digs on the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.