YMCA preparing for fall with programs and jobs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA of Marquette County is transitioning into their fall season now and there’s still a few open spots for some programs. While most programs filled up very quickly, there are openings for flag football, basketball and swimming. They’re also bringing back two popular services, Tot Watch and the Kids Gym.

“We are so excited to welcome back the Tot Watch and Kids Gym on a more consistent schedule, it’s been pretty spotty having it open over the last year and a half and so we are really looking forward to starting September 13 having both Tot Watch and Kids Gym open regularly,” said YMCA Sports Director, Grace Brindle.

The Y is also hiring with a particular focus on swim instructors. If you’re interested in some of the open programs or working for the YMCA, there’s more information on their website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.