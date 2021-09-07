Advertisement

US COVID cases top 40 million

By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s COVID pandemic reaches another milestone.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 40 million people in the country have had coronavirus.

More than 4 million of those cases were reported in the last four weeks alone.

While this number represents officially reported positive test results, many experts believe the real number of infections is much larger.

According to the data, more than 649,000 Americans have died since the pandemic started.

The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.
The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert who’s leading the coronavirus response for the White House, said he’s still optimistic Pfizer booster shots will be available on Sept. 20.

Moderna may take a bit longer.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is still being researched.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man dies after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Police Lights
One person dead after crash in Marinette County
Mackinac Bridge Walk 2021.
Mackinac Bridge Walk attracts 21,000 participants
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Beacon House starts new fundraiser while recognizing health care heroes on the frontline of...
Marquette’s new Beacon House is nearly $20,000 closer to being completed

Latest News

Ryan Report - September 5, 2021
When Kathy Mazza died on Sept. 11, Rose Mazza lost a daughter and Christopher Delosh lost a wife.
20 years after 9/11, 'That day is every day'
A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Rescuers find toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Australian toddler found after 3 days in woods