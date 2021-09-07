Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Audiology shares tips for ‘When earing aids are no longer enough’

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Kati Stilwell with Upper Peninsula Audiology says that ‘When Hearing Aids are No Longer Enough’ you should see an audiologist.

She explained that cochlear implants may be an option and September is meant to bring awareness to the implants.

Upper Peninsula Audiology is hosting a Q & A session with Dr. Oldenburg and the Upper Peninsula Audiology Team, that will focus on cochlear implants. The event is September 16th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT. It is located at the AmericInn in Iron Mountain. To register call U.P. Audiology at 828-1751 or click here for more information.

