Some schools follow CDC order requiring masks on buses; others go against mandate

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools are reevaluating their mask policies for school buses.

A continuing CDC mandate says all students and drivers must be masked up on the bus. However, not all U.P. schools are following that mandate.

Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) is one district that has said it will be constantly reviewing its COVID-19 policies this academic year. It has already made a change just days into the semester.

Starting Tuesday, masks are required on buses at MAPS. According to Interim Superintendent Zack Sedgwick, the decision was made after doing research into the CDC’s position.

“Our COVID preparedness and response plan did allow for fluidity and flexibility, so this was something that we knew could happen,” Sedgwick said.

In the classroom, masks will continue to be recommended, but not required, for students and staff.

Tuesday was the first day of classes at Hancock Public Schools. The district also requires face coverings on school buses due to the federal mandate.

Superintendent Steve Patchin says masks are optional inside school buildings, as that guideline worked well for Hancock’s academic and athletic programs this summer.

“We believe that we’re in a very good place; that the spread won’t happen within our schools and we can run normal,” said Patchin. “That’s what we plan on doing.”

Meantime, several school districts are not requiring masks on buses, including Negaunee Public Schools.

In an email response to TV6, Superintendent Dan Skewis says, “The CDC creates mandates on a federal level. Last year, MDHHS required masks on buses and in the classroom. When that was in place, all of the districts followed those guidelines. To start this school year, there is not a mandate in place by either the MDHHS or the MCHD regarding masks in school or on buses. I am confident that if either of these agencies feel it is necessary to create a requirement, then they would put one in place.”

Marquette County Health Officer Gerald Messana says he recently asked the state health department about the CDC order. He says the interpretation from MDHHS is “pretty clear.” He adds, “The CDC mask order…applies to all ‘conveyances’ 42 CFR 70.1. School buses are included in this definition… The order states it is enforceable by the TSA and appropriate statutory and regulatory authorities – including the CDC, which has the right to pursue criminal penalties. It may also be enforced by other federal authorities and “cooperating state and local authorities.”

