Showery, Cool and Breezy Weather Expected Wednesday
With Slow Improvement Expected Thursday
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk winds with scattered showers
Highs: mainly in the 60s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, still a chance of scattered showers
Highs: 60s to lower 70s, warmest south and west
Friday: Sunny and warmer with light to moderate southerly winds developing
Highs: 70s
The next low-pressure system will slide to the north of us early in the weekend. Its trailing front will kick off scattered showers on Saturday. Behind the front, plan on cooler temperatures for Sunday.
