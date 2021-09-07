Showery, Cool and Breezy Weather Expected Wednesday

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk winds with scattered showers

Highs: mainly in the 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, still a chance of scattered showers

Highs: 60s to lower 70s, warmest south and west

Friday: Sunny and warmer with light to moderate southerly winds developing

Highs: 70s

The next low-pressure system will slide to the north of us early in the weekend. Its trailing front will kick off scattered showers on Saturday. Behind the front, plan on cooler temperatures for Sunday.

