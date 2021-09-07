Advertisement

Ryan Report - September 5, 2021

This week, Don Ryan sits down with Northern Michigan University President, Fritz Erickson.
By Don Ryan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with Northern Michigan University President, Fritz Erickson.

The two discuss getting back to classes, COVID precautions and protocols, as well as what’s to come in the years ahead at NMU.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

