Munising Public Schools start fall semester with COVID policies in place

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students returned to Munising Public Schools today- and so did COVID policies from last year.

All students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask in all school buildings and at all school-sanctioned events.

Students will also learn and eat in cohorts this year, which means they won’t be traveling around the building. Instead, teachers will individually travel to different classrooms.

Each classroom is equipped with a sanitation station, and all equipment will get wiped down after use.

“We felt actually with lunch last year with kids being cohorted it went better and smoother,” explains Mather Elementary principal Nicole Lasak. “So, as a staff we all decided we might as well keep those policies in place just in case, so we don’t have to make some changes throughout the school year.”

Staff at Munising schools will reevaluate these policies each month.

