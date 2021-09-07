Advertisement

Munising Public Schools start fall semester with COVID policies in place

Mask policies will be reevaluated each month
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students returned to Munising Public Schools today- and so did COVID policies from last year.

All students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask in all school buildings and at all school-sanctioned events.

Students will also learn and eat in cohorts this year, which means they won’t be traveling around the building. Instead, teachers will individually travel to different classrooms.

Each classroom is equipped with a sanitation station, and all equipment will get wiped down after use.

“We felt actually with lunch last year with kids being cohorted it went better and smoother,” explains Mather Elementary principal Nicole Lasak. “So, as a staff we all decided we might as well keep those policies in place just in case, so we don’t have to make some changes throughout the school year.”

Staff at Munising schools will reevaluate these policies each month.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man dies after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Police Lights
One person dead after crash in Marinette County
Mackinac Bridge Walk 2021.
Mackinac Bridge Walk attracts 21,000 participants
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Beacon House starts new fundraiser while recognizing health care heroes on the frontline of...
Marquette’s new Beacon House is nearly $20,000 closer to being completed

Latest News

Ryan Report - September 5, 2021
TV6's Don Ryan on the Sept. 5, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - September 5, 2021 - Part 4
Northern Michigan University President, Fritz Erickson, during the Sept. 5, 2021 episode of...
The Ryan Report - September 5, 2021 - Part 3
Northern Michigan University President, Fritz Erickson, left, chats with TV6's Don Ryan during...
The Ryan Report - September 5, 2021 - Part 2
Northern Michigan University President, Fritz Erickson, left, chats with TV6's Don Ryan during...
The Ryan Report - September 5, 2021 - Part 1