Michigan Works to host career fair at Delta County Chamber of Commerce

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A career fair is coming to Escanaba with hopes to help local businesses trying to make ends meet.

“For the month of June, Delta County and the upper peninsula have shared the same numbers. We were 5.4% unemployment and for July we’ve dropped down to 5.1%,” said Ed Legault, executive director of the Delta County Economic Development Alliance.

Upper Peninsula Michigan works says several people left the workforce last year due to needing to stay home with children, retirement and places going out of business.

“We’ve spoken with other companies that have really exciting expansion business plans but COVID has pushed those plans to the side and now mainly due to the talent shortage of workers,” said Beth Ann Belcher, business services specialist at Upper Peninsula Michigan Works.

As enhanced federal unemployment benefits end, Michigan Works and the Delta County Chamber of Commerce are hosting a career fair at the chamber office on North Lincoln Road.

“It’s going to help our businesses we are either they can expand their hours or take on some other opportunities that maybe they’ve had to push aside,” said Legault.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free event from three in the afternoon until six in the evening, and make sure to bring your resume.

“They’ll also do interviews on the spot if they choose to do that but there will be many businesses in a different job fairs and they’re all based on different sectors of business,” said Legault.

There will be three days of the career fair throughout the month. The first is Wednesday, September 8.

“September 8 will be focused on healthcare. September 22 will be focused on manufacturing and the 29th will be focused on retail, hospitality and all other industries,” said Belcher.

All hiring employers will be at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, making it easier for jobseekers.

“I have never seen entry-level wages as high as they are today so there are a lot of great opportunities and we invite everybody to come on down,” said Belcher.

Hiring more workers will allow businesses to extend hours of operation and continue serving customers in Delta County.

To pre-register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.