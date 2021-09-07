Advertisement

MDOT to host virtual career fair Sept. 16

Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.(WLUC/MDOT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Your new job at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) may be just one text away.

MDOT is hosting a series of virtual career fairs to help fill a number of seasonal and permanent positions. To attend one of these upcoming events, simply text “MDOT” to 25000 or click here. The first event is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sept. 16.           

The department is currently in need of more than 100 limited-term winter maintenance workers in all regions of the state. The minimum requirement for these positions is a valid Michigan Class B commercial driver’s license (CDL). All other training will be provided.

“This is a great entry point into the department and could lead to future full-time opportunities,” MDOT said in a release.          

Other available positions include electricians, internships, transportation engineers, transportation maintenance workers (seasonal and full-time), transportation planners, transportation technicians, and other skilled trades and professional positions.           

Interested candidates are encouraged to look over current positions at www.Michigan.gov/MDOTJobs as new openings are being posted each day.

This event is open to all experience levels. Hiring requirements are based upon the individual position.           

For more information, contact MDOT Workforce Programs and Recruitment Unit Manager James Fults at MDOT-Recruitment@Michigan.gov.

