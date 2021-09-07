Advertisement

Marquette Police K9 Zepp receives body armor

The custom-made bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was sponsored by Sharon M. Peters, in memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott.
Marquette Police Department K9 Zepp has received his custom-made bullet and stab protective...
Marquette Police Department K9 Zepp has received his custom-made bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.(Marquette Police Department/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Police Department (MPD) K9 will now be safer on the job, with new, specialized body armor.

MDP says K9 Zepp received his custom-made bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The department was made aware of the donation in June 2021.

The vest is embroidered with the words “In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott.” Scott is the late father of Sharon M. Peters, the donor who sponsored K9 Zepp’s vest.

“Thank you, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and Sharon M. Peters, for keeping K9 Zepp safe!” MPD said in a Facebook post.

Peters also sponsored K9 Alger of the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

K9 Zepp began his service with his handler, Officer John Waldo, in fall 2020.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

