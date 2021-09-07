Lake Superior Performance Rally coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is back this year and it’s coming to Marquette. The race is now headquartered in Marquette and is round 7 of the American Rally Association National Championship Series.

New this year will be the Marquette Mountain stage concluding with a party for competitors, workers and spectators at the finish. Organizers say they’re looking for plenty of volunteers.

“To put an event on like this it literally takes an army of volunteers and we need people to be marshals, we’re going to need tech inspectors, we’re going to need people to be ham radio operators, and more, it’s the best way to get up close and personal and see the racing and then we take care of our volunteers,” said Steve Gingras, LSPR Chairperson.

The Lake Superior Performance Rally is set for October 15-16. More information, including volunteer sign-up is available by clicking here.

