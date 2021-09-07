Advertisement

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office rescues capsized catamaran Sunday

Deputies used a Fort Wilkins State Park rescue boat that they had been cross-trained on.
Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office sign.
Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office sign.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office rescued a capsized catamaran Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Copper Harbor for a report of a 18-foot catamaran that had capsized. The high winds and rough waters had flipped the boat, leaving the two occupants clinging to the underside.

Deputies used a Fort Wilkins State Park rescue boat that they had been cross-trained on, which was docked at the Copper Harbor Marina and were able to rescue the subjects and then upright the boat.

The sheriff’s office says the two individuals were checked over, but were uninjured in the incident.

Ryan Report - September 5, 2021