Iron Mountain VA opens clinic in Gladstone Tuesday

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain opened its newest clinic in Gladstone on Tuesday.

The clinic serves more than 2,100 veterans in the Delta County area.

The VA says the skilled staff is ready to provide quality care for the veterans of Delta County and the surrounding area.

The clinic is located at 2001 Minneapolis Avenue in Gladstone.

Veterans of this area who are not enrolled in VA care are invited to call 906-774-3300 extension 32810 to check their eligibility.

The staff at the Gladstone clinic can help with appointment scheduling for primary care, mental health, chiropractic, acupuncture and telehealth.

Gary LaPlant, pictured above, was the first veteran to check in to an appointment at the new Gladstone Community-based Outpatient Clinic Tuesday morning.

