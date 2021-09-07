Advertisement

Front brings storms and gusty winds

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A line of strong storms will continue to move across the U.P. during the early morning. They’ll produce heavy rain and small hail. Look out for down branches, isolated power outages, and localized ponding of water. It moves out by mid-morning. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through tonight for Keweenaw and Houghton counties as west winds will gust in excess of 30 mph. Then, lake-enhanced showers will develop and continue through tomorrow.

Today: Morning storms followed by scattered showers

>Highs: Low 70s south, 60s elsewhere

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Cont. 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers at night

>Highs: More 60s

