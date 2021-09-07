EPSD hosting annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety will be hosting its annual Law Enforcement Torch Run next week.

The first run is on Monday in Wakefield. Tuesday, Escanaba Public Safety will be in Iron Mountain and Marquette. Wednesday the run is in Escanaba, ending on Thursday in Munising.

The Escanaba run begins at six in the evening at Elmer’s and ends in Ludington Park. The event raises money to send athletes to the states Special Olympics.

“Last year even though we couldn’t be in person that this year we are in person and we’re still thinking about them and we want them to keep striving and doing the best they can, and we look forward to watching them compete in the state games,” said D/Sgt. Tabitha Marchese from Escanaba Public Safety Department.

Registration is $30 a person and $10 for a dog.

