Advertisement

Dickinson County Library hosts Michigan author

The event will be the first indoor event at the library in over a year
The library will re-organize indoor seating to maximize social distancing
The library will re-organize indoor seating to maximize social distancing(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow in Iron Mountain, the Dickinson County Library is hosting its first indoor event in over a year. The event, called Haunted Lighthouses of Michigan, is a presentation and Q&A from author Dianna Stampfler.

Michigan has the most lighthouses of any state in the U.S., and the author’s series focuses on 13 of them with a unique history. Library staff will be wearing masks, but masks are recommended for participants.

“We decided to try and take a chance to have one inside. We can still have social distancing. Like I said, if people want to wear masks, that’s recommended. It’s going to be nice to see people inside again,” said Emily Cummings, Dickinson County Library Local History and Adult Programmer.

The event is free to attend, and will be held Wednesday at the main branch in Iron Mountain at 6:30 p.m. CT. After a presentation, the author will sign copies of the book.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man dies after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Police Lights
One person dead after crash in Marinette County
Mackinac Bridge Walk 2021.
Mackinac Bridge Walk attracts 21,000 participants
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Beacon House starts new fundraiser while recognizing health care heroes on the frontline of...
Marquette’s new Beacon House is nearly $20,000 closer to being completed

Latest News

NMU Fall Fest 2021
NMU sees increase in first-year students
Twin towers under attack on 9/11/01
U.P. Veterans reflect on 9/11 and how it impacted their purpose in the military
A MAPS school bus.
Some schools follow CDC order requiring masks on buses; others go against mandate
Photo courtesy: Aquila Resources Inc.
Aquila Resources to be acquired by Gold Resource Corporation