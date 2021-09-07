Dickinson County Library hosts Michigan author

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow in Iron Mountain, the Dickinson County Library is hosting its first indoor event in over a year. The event, called Haunted Lighthouses of Michigan, is a presentation and Q&A from author Dianna Stampfler.

Michigan has the most lighthouses of any state in the U.S., and the author’s series focuses on 13 of them with a unique history. Library staff will be wearing masks, but masks are recommended for participants.

“We decided to try and take a chance to have one inside. We can still have social distancing. Like I said, if people want to wear masks, that’s recommended. It’s going to be nice to see people inside again,” said Emily Cummings, Dickinson County Library Local History and Adult Programmer.

The event is free to attend, and will be held Wednesday at the main branch in Iron Mountain at 6:30 p.m. CT. After a presentation, the author will sign copies of the book.

