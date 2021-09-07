Advertisement

Aspirus Health offering free pharmacy delivery for Ontonagon County

Over-the-counter pharmacy products are also available as part of this program.
Aspirus logo with border graphic.
Aspirus logo with border graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents in and around the Ontonagon area can now get their medications delivered to their home, or office, for free.

All prescriptions are eligible for free delivery and are filled by Aspirus pharmacy staff.

“We are thrilled to offer this service to the Ontonagon community,” said Dylan Taylor, chief administrative officer for Aspirus Health. “Patients and members of the community no longer need to travel to pick up their prescriptions. Our pharmacy will deliver right to their front door. It’s fast, easy, convenient and free.”

As part of this pharmacy delivery program, same day or next day delivery is available for most prescriptions. Patients can contact the pharmacy for more details.

The pharmacy also offers:

  • Generic prescription medications that cost less than brand-name medications.
  • Prescriptions and vitamins that are pre-packaged into daily doses to save customers time and worry.

Delivery for pharmacy is a fast-growing trend regionally and nationally. For the people of Ontonagon, home delivery offers a premium level of service and convenience, providing them access to needed pharmacy products without leaving home.

For more information, to fill a prescription or to speak to pharmacy staff about this new program, call 906-337-6575.

