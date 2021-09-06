Advertisement

Unsettled pattern continues

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
An upper-level trough will dig into the area tomorrow. It will be coupled with an area of low pressure at the surface. This will bring a band of strong thunderstorms tonight. It will move in from west to east overnight through late morning. Then, in the wake of it lake effect rain showers develop for Wednesday through Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s west, upper 60s east

Tuesday: Morning storms with afternoon showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Around 70°

Saturday: Morning showers and storms

>Highs: Mainly low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

