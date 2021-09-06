Advertisement

One person dead after crash in Marinette County

Police Lights
Police Lights(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRIVITZ, Wisc. (WLUC) - One person is dead after losing control of his ATV in Marinette County on Saturday, Sept. 4.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff, Marinette County Dispatch received a call reporting a crash involving an ATV and dump truck on Caldron Road near Camp Bird in Crivitz, Wisconsin Saturday around 1 P.M.

Wisconsin D.N.R Wardens and Sheriff Deputies were on scene within six minutes.

Initial investigation revealed the dump truck was heading northbound when the ATV came around the corner southbound, lost control, and went into oncoming traffic crashing into the dump truck. The ATV operator, who was identified as 53-year-old Michael Goffard of Neenah, Wisconsin was thrown from the machine.

Rescue and paramedics attempted to save him but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the dump truck were not injured.

This is the 6th traffic fatality in Marinette County this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map showing the location of Horseshoe Lake Campground.
Court finds Horseshoe Lake Campground ‘unlicensed’ and prohibits camping on property
One cat rescued from hoarding situation in Manistique home.
Manistique woman charged with felony animal cruelty after 65 cats found in home
MTU students walking around on the last day of the first week of class.
MTU announces 2021 enrollment trends
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
(UPHS-Marquette photo)
UPHS CEO: Surge of unvaccinated coronavirus patients was ‘largely preventable’

Latest News

Marquette Area Blues Fest receives outpour of community support
The Beacon House starts new fundraiser while recognizing health care heroes on the frontline of...
Marquette’s new Beacon House is nearly 20-thousand dollars closer to being completed
NMU
Tentative agreement reached with NMU faculty
Community members and neighboring towns continue a Labor Day Weekend tradition
Community members in Rock put on 78th annual Labor Day Weekend Parade