One person dead after crash in Marinette County

CRIVITZ, Wisc. (WLUC) - One person is dead after losing control of his ATV in Marinette County on Saturday, Sept. 4.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff, Marinette County Dispatch received a call reporting a crash involving an ATV and dump truck on Caldron Road near Camp Bird in Crivitz, Wisconsin Saturday around 1 P.M.

Wisconsin D.N.R Wardens and Sheriff Deputies were on scene within six minutes.

Initial investigation revealed the dump truck was heading northbound when the ATV came around the corner southbound, lost control, and went into oncoming traffic crashing into the dump truck. The ATV operator, who was identified as 53-year-old Michael Goffard of Neenah, Wisconsin was thrown from the machine.

Rescue and paramedics attempted to save him but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the dump truck were not injured.

This is the 6th traffic fatality in Marinette County this year.

