Advertisement

Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture called the “Light of Appreciation” is shining down on Colorado’s healthcare workers.

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created a beautiful chandelier out of used Moderna vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, wanted to pay tribute to all those who have helped keep people alive.

She said she also wanted to honor people who made the decision to get the vaccine

Weiss hopes the light brings hope for a brighter future, without COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
One person dead after crash in Marinette County
One cat rescued from hoarding situation in Manistique home.
Manistique woman charged with felony animal cruelty after 65 cats found in home
Map showing the location of Horseshoe Lake Campground.
Court finds Horseshoe Lake Campground ‘unlicensed’ and prohibits camping on property
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Mackinac Bridge
Mackinac Bridge closing for parts of Labor Day for bridge walk

Latest News

With COVID-19 surging in states with low vaccination rates, hospitals are facing a shortage of...
COVID-19 concerns over holiday weekend
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
STILLS: Nurse creates chandelier with empty vaccine vials