Nara Boardwalk repairs completed

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Father’s Day Flood of 2018 wiped out a majority of the Nara Boardwalk trails.

Now, three years later, contractors say the trail is ready again for use.

“This boardwalk, the majority of it just floats on the wetland so it’s non-invasive to the wetland,” said Steve Wright, UP Engineers & Architects project manager. “So what happened when the water came in [was that] everything just kind of floated up, and the current carried it out.”

The city of Houghton soon filed with FEMA to help repair the damaged boardwalk. It also reached out to EGLE to approve the project.

“They were able to fund the replacement of it,” said Eric Waara, Houghton city manager. “We got it replaced. One of the beauties [of working with FEMA] is it got replaced to modern standards.”

Contractors reserved and maintained the original layout of the boardwalk.

Though, Waara says an important improvement was made. The boardwalk was widened to be wheelchair accessible.

Additionally, contractors had to make sure the boardwalk would not be susceptible to future water damage.

“There’s two different ways that this boardwalk is supported,” said Wright. “One is off of these helical piers that are basically drilled into the ground. They’re meant to keep everything in place so that it doesn’t float away.”

Wright says the main pieces close to the entry anchor the floating pieces that sit further into the wetland. Those pieces have to stay floating to not disturb the ecosystem.

Waara says anyone in the area is encouraged to check out the completed project.

