MSP Angel Program needs volunteers

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Angel Program is underway at all MSP posts in Upper Michigan. Two troopers from the MSP Iron Mountain Post say that volunteers are what makes the program run smoothly, and right now “Angels” are needed.

An “Angel” from the local community will respond to the post to support an individual on their road to recovery and provide transportation to a treatment facility.

